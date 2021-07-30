Police and Crime Commissioner visits Downing Street

By Sue Austin

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has voiced his concerns over the Government’s Beating Crime Plan after a visit to Downing Street.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn outside Downing Street
The plan aims to deliverless crime, fewer victims, and a safer country.

But Mr Llywelyn said; “While I welcome the Government’s focus on crime, I am unconvinced with the objectives of the Beating Crime Plan.

“It is an ambitious and far reaching plan that does not take cognisance of the current demands on policing and capacity of forces to be able to deliver the objectives.

“The intention to introduce a performance comparison framework such as league tables, will not reflect or acknowledge the differentiations between police forces in terms of local needs.

“Reference to serious violence is linked to the knives, guns and the drugs market, controlled by gangs, while the significant cause of our violent crime in Dyfed-Powys is domestic related."

"I fear funding will focus on national priorities, mainly urban problems, as opposed to rural community needs here in Dyfed-Powys."

He said he was looking forward to the development of a new local police and crime plan to meet the needs and expectations of communities in Dyfed-Powys.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

