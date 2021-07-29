Woman left with cuts after attempted robbery

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the attack on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said that at about 8.30pm a woman in her 60s was walking through the underpass near to Parkway Woodside roundabout, when she felt a pull on her shoulder and a subsequent pull on her handbag.

After a struggle the victim was able to keep hold of her bag and made her way home.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this incident is urged to call Telford Police Station on 01952 214610 referencing incident number 00616_i of 28 July 2021.