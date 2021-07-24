Pawfect new additions to West Mercia Police's dog unit need names

The new puppies

West Mercia Police has launched a paw-some competition to name three future police dogs who will take pride of place in the force's Dog Section.

Children aged under 12 years can enter the competition, with a chance to win a visit to the Dog Section at Police Headquarters, Hindlip, Worcestershire, to meet the dogs and receive a winner’s certificate and photograph.

Three new dogs are being purchased using funds that the economic crime unit have taken from criminals. The dogs will be trained to search for cash and illegal drugs.

The first two dogs will come from a litter born on Sunday, June 20, 2021 – mum, Midge, and the pups are all doing well and the first two pups will join the force in about eight weeks. The third dog will come from another litter, expected to be born in the next couple of weeks.

Midge with her puppies

Detective Inspector Emma Wright, from the Economic Crime Unit said: “We are pleased that the funds our team have worked hard to remove from criminals, will now go towards buying these three new police dogs, who will help us fight crime.

"The competition is a great way to show how we use the funds recovered from crime and for local children to get involved and understand the work our police dogs do to support officers. We hope children will get involved and come up with some creative names for our new police pups."

Inspector Lloyd Cresswell, from the Dog Training Unit, added: “The training team are really excited to receive this support to fund the next set of new drug and cash search dogs. I know that the competition winners will have a fantastic day meeting the puppies and their four-legged colleagues at Police Headquarters. Very best of luck to all the children who enter.”

To enter the competition, send in your three suggestions to digitalcommunications@westmercia.pnn.police.uk by the closing date of Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Entries should include the child's name, age and school alongside the reason for the names chosen, as well as the name and telephone number for a parent or guardian, who can be contacted if the entry wins.