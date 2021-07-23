Sniffer dogs help seize 17,000 cigarettes and 13kg of tobacco worth £7,000 from shops in Shrewsbury and Oswestry

Some of the seized goods. Photo: Shropshire Council

On Wednesday trading standards officers from Shropshire Council, working alongside West Mercia Police, visited a number of retailers in the county to tackle those selling illicit tobacco products.

Goods including more than 17,000 cigarettes and 13kg of rolling tobacco, together with a significant amount of cash were seized from shops in both towns.

Following tip-offs from the public, trading standards and police officers visited the stores accompanied by specialist sniffer dogs, trained to locate tobacco despite it often being hidden in unusual places.

Much of the tobacco and cigarettes seized are suspected of being counterfeit, whilst other issues have been identified under current UK safety legislation, such as breaches relating to the mandated health warnings and plain packaging requirements. Samples will be examined and tested to confirm their provenance.

A sniffer dog in action. Photo: Shropshire Council

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s head of trading standards and licensing, said: “The specialist sniffer dogs are a terrific addition to our capabilities on these operations. Their keen sense of smell has been able to locate a significant amount of illicit tobacco this week, and this is despite the tobacco being well hidden and the scent masked with other substances such as cloves and strong chemicals in a clear attempt to thwart the dogs in their work.

“The ways in which those involved in this trade try and hide the goods clearly indicate they know it is illegal and that enforcement agencies will be coming to look for these products. Overall, we are very pleased with the results. It sends a very clear message to those who wish to trade in unregulated, counterfeit products, that we will disrupt their activities to protect the health of our local communities.

“Apart from the obvious significant health problems that smoking causes, we must not forget that the loss of business to the sellers of genuine products will be well in excess of the estimated street value of the seized products and, of course, there is also the corresponding losses to the exchequer/state, where no VAT will have been paid. This wider economic impact affects us all.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and assets, said: “We clearly know that smoking is seriously harmful to health and the impact on public services to treat smoking-related diseases is significant. The nature of illicit products means the risks can be even greater.