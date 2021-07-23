Memorial to police heroes killed on duty to be unveiled next week

Shrewsbury pic. Pictured is PC Richard Gray, who was shot dead while on duty in Shrewsbury on May 6, 2007. Shrewsbury shooting. Shrewsbury murder. Police murder. Known as Ricky Gray. Library code: Shrewsbury pic 2007. Shrewsbury 2007.

The UK Police Memorial will be revealed at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire next Wednesday.

Ten officer from West Mercia will be commemorated, including PC Ricky Gray, who was shot dead in Castlefields, Shrewsbury, in 2007.

PC Gray's fellow West Mercia officers who will be honoured are Tony Barsby, Ron Boxley, John Irvine, Ashley Burchell, Paul Symonds, John Bonelle, Dave Hopkins, Ian Jones and Tony Wright.

The ceremony will be attended by hundreds of guests, including dignitaries, senior politicians, and representatives from all police forces across the country, policing charities and the families and friends of officers killed on duty.

The public will be able to view the ceremony live online through the memorial website ukpolicememorial.org from midday.

Sir Hugh Orde, chair of trustees, said: “Next Wednesday will be a historic day for our police service. After seven years of fundraising and 12 months of construction, we can finally dedicate this beautiful and iconic memorial that pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all those police officers and staff who have paid the ultimate price.

“The 12-metre-tall brass memorial, with its leaf shaped apertures representing courage, sacrifice and lives lost, is set within a beautifully landscaped area, and has been designed for ceremony, tribute and personal acts of reflection.

“As a nation, we owe all those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe and protect us from harm a huge debt of gratitude. This memorial will ensure that the memory of those officers and staff who have died lives on in perpetuity.”

Since 1749 and the establishment of the Bow Street Runners as the country’s first recognised police force, almost 5,000 police officers and staff have died whilst policing our communities, more than 1,500 through acts of violence.

Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt said: “Every day officers from West Mercia and other forces across the country respond to calls and go out on patrol to protect the communities we serve.