Three vehicles seized after police target cross-border criminals

Police targeted cross-border criminals

Operation Shortwave officers seized the cars, which had no insurance, and stopped several other motorists to give advice.

The operation was led by Donnington Police Station in Telford, with PC Dan Arthur. Officers and PCSOs from Donnington and Wellington were also involved, as well as the police motorcycle team from West Mercia’s Operational Support Unit and colleagues from the Neighbourhood Tasking Team at Staffordshire Police.

Members of the Royal Military Police stationed at Parsons Barracks in Telford also joined officers as observers to learn more about how civilian police forces operate.

PC Arthur said “This was an intelligence led operation, primarily looking to disrupt known criminals who travel in and out of our counties intent on committing crime and to get the message directly out to them that police forces are working together to actively disrupt their activities and share information to keep all of our communities safe.

“Taking full advantage of recent advances in police technology, we were able to plot police vehicles up at strategic points from Donnington through Newport and towards Eccleshall and Stafford, plus from Weston Park to Hinstock near Market Drayton, with officers monitoring not just police radio channels but also real time alerts from control rooms and via Automatic number plate reading cameras so that vehicles could be intercepted if needed.”