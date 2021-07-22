Slow down warning ahead of police campaign

A nationwide speed enforcement campaign begins next week, and West Mercia Police urged people to be careful or risk "devastating consequences".

The campaign is being co-ordinated by NPCC, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, to improve road safety and law enforcement, and is being run from July 26 to August 8.

Over the past three years in West Mercia, 125 people have been killed and 934 seriously injured in collisions where speeding or inappropriate use of speed is noted as a contributory factor, the force says.

Throughout the campaign West Mercia Police road safety team, police officers, PCSO’s, community speed watch volunteers and special constables will be out and about in local communities taking part in a mixture of enforcement and educational initiatives.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan, said: “Supporting this national campaign with local activities and increased enforcement is an important way of raising the issue and highlighting the dangers of speeding. There are many local residents in our force whose quality of life is affected by people speeding, and families that unfortunately know far too well the devastating consequences that speeding and collisions can lead to.