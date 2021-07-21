Operation Galileo targets illegal hare coursing in Shropshire

By working with 23 other forces, West Mercia Police will aim to end the activity through Operation Galileo.

Prevention will be the focus of the initiative, supported by more sophisticated prosecution and intelligence-gathering capabilities.

Hare coursing is a bloodsport where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares.

It is illegal in the UK under the Hunting Act 2004, which makes it an offence to hunt wild mammals with dogs. Anyone convicted of the offence can receive a fine of up to £5,000 by a Magistrates’ Court.

Legislation also gives police the powers to seize and detain vehicles until the court hearing.

Hare coursing tends to start after harvest when large areas of land have been cleared of standing crops and usually occurs at dawn or dusk.

The rural landscape of Shropshire makes it a popular area for hare coursing and attracts coursers from outside of the county.