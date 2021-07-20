Man arrested after New Cross Hospital worker stabbed

Police at New Cross Hospital after the stabbing

A 21-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of wounding after the staff member was injured at the Wolverhampton hospital just before 11am.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

Officers are onsite and there is increased security presence after the incident, the trust which runs the hospital said.

But patients are advised that there is no disruption to appointments or A&E.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted saying: "We've arrested a man after a staff member was stabbed at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, just before 11am today.

"Fortunately, the woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"A 21-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of wounding.

"We're in the early stages of our investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact us via live chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote log 1521 of 20/7/21."

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust tweeted saying: "There has been a police incident at New Cross Hospital this morning.

"Police are currently on site and we have increased security presence.

"There is no disruption to services so please attend A&E or your appointment as normal."

A member of the public at the hospital, who did not want to be named, said: "I heard about the incident this morning and I'm a little shocked to hear what happened, so I hope she's OK and recovers quickly.

"It's awful to hear it's happened, but I don't think it's happened around here before.

"I don't feel unsafe at all as I think we have great security here and it's just one incident."