West Mercia Police joins national campaign against anti-social behaviour

The force will take part in a number of events to mark the launch of the UK’s first official ASB Awareness Week.

Running until Sunday, ASB Awareness Week – Making Communities Safer aims to encourage communities to take a stand against anti-social behaviour and highlight the options available to those facing it.

Organised by community safety specialists Resolve, ASB Awareness Week is being backed by the Home Office, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), Local Government Association (LGA), National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the National Fire Chiefs’ Council (NFCC).

Chief Inspector Ross Jones said: “Anti-social behaviour can have a significant impact on individuals and the wider community and right across the three counties covered by West Mercia Police our safer neighbourhood teams work with partner agencies to find longer term solutions to the issues it raises.

“We recently launched our Local Policing Community Charter which is our commitment to working with, listening to and responding to the issues that affect our local communities the most and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to their local safer neighbourhood team."

People can find out how to speak to their local team by visiting the West Mercia Police website at westmercia.police.uk

Rebecca Bryant, chief executive of Resolve, said: “We need to change the way we think about ASB. It is not low-level crime.

"It devastates the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.

“As the nation begins to recover from the impact of the pandemic and our society and economy celebrates the start of return to normal life, it is important that the challenge of anti-social behaviour continues to be given the priority it needs nationally and locally so that people feel safe in their homes and communities.

“We are delighted to have West Mercia Police involved in this hugely important and successful campaign.

“It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around anti-social behaviour.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and community.”