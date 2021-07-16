Police hunt for man wanted over Telford murder

Robert Wieczorkowski

Detectives are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Robert Wieczorkowski, aged 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford.

Officers are keen to speak to Wieczorkowski in relation to the murder of Dawid Kurdziel, in Ketley, on Saturday, July 3.

Dawid Kurdziel

It is believed he left the area following the murder and police are urging anyone who sees him to ring 999.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, of West Mercia Police Major Investigations Unit, said: “We are appealing to the public to help us in our efforts to locate Robert Wieczorkowski, who we believe left Telford following the murder of Dawid Kurdziel.

"I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is or may have information to help us find him to come forward.

"We also believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland."

Foral tributes to Dawid Kurdziel

Seven people have so far been arrested after victim Dawid Kurdziel was found in Holyhead Road.

It is believed that Mr Kurdziel, of Polish extraction, was attacked near Ketley Park and made his way to the main road where he was found.

Meanwhile, a fundraising appeal in tribute to Mr Kurdziel has raised more then £10,000.

Anyone with information is urged to ring 999, quoting incident reference number 0044_I of July 3, 2021.