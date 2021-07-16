Affray case against Shropshire cricketer Joe Clarke dropped

Joe Clarke playing for England Lions in 2017.

Nottinghamshire player Joe Clarke, 25 and from Oswestry, had been due to go on trial this week alongside his three brothers and another man.

They had all pleaded not guilty to charges of affray – related to an alleged brawl in Four Crosses in Montgomeryshire on July 5 last year – but the Crown Prosecution Service has now confirmed that the case has been "discontinued".

A statement issued on behalf of the cricketer, welcomed the decision.

It said: "Joe maintained his innocence throughout and co-operated fully with police in providing an account of the incident. Appearing before Welshpool Magistrates' Court in June, Joe entered a not-guilty plea.

"We are pleased to advise that after a review of the evidence conducted by the Crown Prosecution Service following Joe's first appearance, they have concluded that there was insufficient evidence and the case against Joe has been formally discontinued."

Clarke, who grew up in Trefonen and attended Llanfyllin School, is rated as one of the most talented county cricketers yet to play for the full England team.

He has been capped for the England Lions and has enjoyed a successful season in the T20 Vitality Blast, averaging more than 35 with a strike rate of almost 200.

Clarke could now play in Nottinghamshire's final Vitality Blast group match against Leicestershire on Friday, with the reigning champions sitting top of the North section.