Council leader wants racial abusers banned from football matches and social media

Council leader calls for action over social media abuse

Councillor Lezley Picton said the team's success, which saw England reach its first international tournament final since 1966, had been overshadowed by a raft of racial abuse directed at black players through social media.

Three players in particular, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, were targeted immediately after the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy.

Councillor Picton urged the public to make their views felt on the need for action by writing to government.

Addressing the full meeting of Shropshire Council this morning, Councillor Picton congratulated the team on its success throughout the tournament, but expressed her dismay at the level of abuse directed at players.

She said: "Nothing prepared me for the low that I felt on Monday morning. The team's massive achievement was overshadowed by the abhorrent and totally unacceptable racial abuse towards members of the team, in particular the three young men who stepped up to take penalties.

"There is no place for abuse in our society and it cannot and must not be tolerated. Life bans from football matches and social media should be handed out to those found guilty of these offences.