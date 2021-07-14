Telford woman, 47, given community order for opportunistic burglary

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Dawn Young, 47, pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary and two offences of fraud relating to the incident which happened at an address, in Stirchley,Telford, on May 25 last year.

Mr Jas Jhaliwal(Cor), prosecuting, said the victim, a multiple sclerosis sufferer, was known to the defendant who would call round to ask for money and cigarettes.

He said on the morning of the incident one of the victim's daughters unlocked the kitchen door at about 8am to let out the cat. When another daughter arrived at 8.30am she saw Young coming out of the property.

The court heard that later that day the victim, 65, discovered her purse also containing £125 cash, bank cards, a store card and an electricity top up card was missing from a kitchen draw. She reported the matter and the cards were blocked.

Subsequent police checks found that Young had managed to purchase food and alcohol worth £103.29 at a Co-op branch and that a woman matching her description had attempted to use the cards to withdraw cash at a machine and failed.

Mr Kevin Jones, mitigating, said Young of Sanderville Close, also in Stirchley, regretted her actions and made efforts to improve herself since being arrested.

"She went to ask for money and the opportunity presented itself," he told Shrewsbury Crown Court.

For the offences Young was given an 18-month community orders with requirements to attend the Thinking Skills programme and attend 40 rehabilitation activity days. She was also ordered to pay £125 compensation. She will also be made subject to a curfew for four weeks between 7.30pm and 6am.