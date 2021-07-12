Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in property

Police were called to a property on Eglwysfan, Rhosymedre, at just after 5pm on Sunday, where the body of the teenager was found.

Officers say that shortly afterwards, an 18-year-old local man was apprehended by officers, and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Chris Bell from North Wales Police said: ‘Our enquiries are currently ongoing, however I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident, and there is no cause for further concern."

He warned people not to share video footage believe to be connected with the death.

‘I am aware that highly graphic footage has been widely circulated on social media, and I would caution members of the public from sharing this further," he said.

"Family Liaison Officers are currently providing support to the victim’s family, and out of respect, I would like to stress the importance of nothing being placed in the public domain that could cause further distress, or indeed prejudice any potential future trial. This includes, but is not limited to naming or speculation as to the identity of any individuals connected with this incident.

"For these reasons, we will not be commenting further on the case at this time."