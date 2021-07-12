Seventh arrest in Telford murder inquiry - as funeral appeal passes £10,000

Dawid Kurdziel

Seven people have so far been arrested after victim Dawid Kurdziel was found in Holyhead Road, Ketley, on Saturday July 3.

West Mercia Police spokesman, Sergeant Aaron Fortune, said the man in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday, July 10, and was given police bail.

Of the seven people arrested, three have been released on bail, two have been released without charge and two remain in custody.

Foral tributes to Dawid Kurdziel

It is believed that Mr Kurdziel, of Polish extraction, was attacked near Ketley Park and made his way to the main road where he was found.

Meanwhile, a fundraising appeal in tribute to Mr Kurdziel has raised more then £10,000 within a week of being set up.

A GoFundMe collection towards his funeral costs has surpassed its target and stands at £10,380 raised by 13 donors.

Appeal organiser Arkadiusz Bieniek, from Telford, stated on the website: "I am deeply saddened to inform you that my close friend Dawid Kurdziel has sadly passed away. He was attacked and didn't make it.

"Dawid was a happy person, always with a smile on his face. He was very close to a lot of people and was always willing to help everyone.

"I want to support his family by collecting funds in order to cover funeral costs and any other needs they may have. I will appreciate everyone's support during this difficult time."

Heart-shape candle tribute to Dawid Kurdziel

Many bouquets of flowers have been left at near scene at the Ketley traffic light junction including a heart-shaped candle decoration and messages.

Among the messages was a note which stated: "Fly high Angel. You were taken away too soon. We will all miss you so much. I hope they have enough vodka for you up there. Love Vickie and Ben."

West Mercia Police believe Mr Kurdziel was stabbed near Ketley Park and children's play area next to Millennium Village, off Ketley Park Road. He was later discovered fatally injured nearby on Holyhead Road, where he died.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 44i of 3 July 2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org