Police appeal after man suffers 'significant facial injuries' in attack

Telford Police said the assault took place near to the Coalport Bridge and Woodbridge Inn public house on the night of Saturday, June 26.
They have also released a description of a man they want to speak to about the incident.
A spokesman said: "At around 11pm a 32 year-old man was assaulted and sustained significant facial injuries. He attended The Princess Royal Hospital for treatment.
"Officers are keen to speak to a man described as being around 45 years old, of stocky build and driving a blue Vauxhall Zafira in relation to the incident."
Anyone with information can contact PC Shabbir on 07790 951314 or through the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident 861i of June 26.