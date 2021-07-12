Police appeal after man suffers 'significant facial injuries' in attack

Police say the assault took place near to the Coalport Bridge and Woodbridge Inn public house. Photo: Google.

Telford Police said the assault took place near to the Coalport Bridge and Woodbridge Inn public house on the night of Saturday, June 26.

They have also released a description of a man they want to speak to about the incident.

A spokesman said: "At around 11pm a 32 year-old man was assaulted and sustained significant facial injuries. He attended The Princess Royal Hospital for treatment.

"Officers are keen to speak to a man described as being around 45 years old, of stocky build and driving a blue Vauxhall Zafira in relation to the incident."