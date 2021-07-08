MP's office attacked with 16 windows smashed 'by man with hammer'

Craig William said the incident had been scary for his staff and paid tribute to them and the police for their response.

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, spoke about the details of the incident from the benches of the Houses of Parliament as he paid tribute to the efforts of his staff and the police in their response.

Mr Williams, who was elected as Conservative MP for the area in 2019, said the incident had been scary for staff at the office, on High Street in Welshpool.

It is understood to have taken place yesterday at around midday.

Mr Williams said that thankfully no one had been hurt during the incident.

Speaking in Parliament he said: "I would like to pay tribute to my parliamentary team, it is with great sadness I report to the House my constituency office was attacked this morning.

"I pay tribute to the police for dealing with it incredibly quickly, luckily they did not gain entrance but broke 16 pains of glass and of course scared the parliamentary team who of course across the House our teams work day in day out without the protection this House affords us now and I just want to put on the record my thanks to them and the police for dealing with it so quickly."