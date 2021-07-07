Police commissioner urges 'personal responsibility' ahead of restrictions relaxation

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has urged people to act with kindness and compassion as Covid restrictions are lifted.

John Campion, Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia said that it is important people make "the right choices to protect each other".

His comments come after the Prime Minster Boris Johnson announced the majority of restrictions are expected be lifted from July 19, encouraging people to ‘exercise judgement’ as they ‘learn to live with the virus’

A statement from Mr Campion's office said that it is expected that the lifting of restrictions will lead to more anti-social and violent behaviour – both of which had initially decreased during the beginning of restrictions.

The statement said the expectation was the the opening up of the night-time economy could have an impact on the amount of offences.

Mr Campion asked people to act with "kindness and compassion" towards others as the changes come into force – and not to add to the strain on the emergency services.

He said: "We are able to enjoy our freedom, because of the enormous sacrifices each and every one of us has made over a long and difficult period.

"While the easing of restrictions are welcomed by most, the virus is far from over and it’s important we act with kindness and compassion as we move forward, making the right choices to protect each other.

"As more and more people return to doing the things we love and spending time with the people we have missed, it’s important we remember to act responsibly, and not put additional pressure on our emergency services.

"We must not forget all that they have done and continue to do, to keep our communities safe.”

This week has seen a series of major announcements from the government over changes to Covid restrictions with the Prime Minister confirming plans for all regulations to be scrapped from July 19.

Mr Johnson said: "If we don't go ahead now when we've clearly done so much with the vaccination programme to break the link... when would we go ahead?"

He added: "We run the risk of either opening up at a very difficult time when the virus has an edge, has an advantage, in the cold months, or again putting everything off to next year."