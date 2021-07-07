CSE inquiry chairman says no cut off survivor evidence

Tom Crowther QC, Chairman of the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation, said he hoped to publish the final report before Christmas

Tom Crowther QC said some people who had been subjected to the crime might find it “necessary and cathartic” to tell their stories, but added that fear, shame or the desire to move on may prevent others.

He said he hoped the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation’s (IITCSE) final report would be published before Christmas.

In a progress update, delivered via an online video conference, Mr Crowther added that there was no cut-off date for CSE survivors to give evidence, but warned doing so later would leave the inquiry less to conduct follow-up investigation.

The former judge, who was appointed to head the inquiry in June 2019, said the IITCSE had received 1,275,000 pages of written material, the majority from Telford and Wrekin Council.

Mr Crowther said the inquiry had contacted, or attempted to contact, 212 witnesses and had seen 131, with six further meetings scheduled.

“The largest proportion has come from the council, 51 witnesses,” he said.

“Twenty-three are currently-serving council employees. Fifteen are in senior positions; either director-level or above, or elected members.”

Thirty-two more were current or serving police officers, and 16 were CSE survivors.

Mr Crowther said he knew “as a fact” that there were more survivors than that in the community, but added: “I know too that many people, through fear, shame or just wanting to move on, might not want to talk to us.”

He reassured those yet to come forward that the inquiry team would do “anything we can to make the process more comfortable”, and said they would not need a lawyer and would not be cross-examined.

“I’m not going to set a guillotine date for survivor witnesses because I know speaking to the inquiry might be necessary and cathartic for some,” he said.

“I’m not going to put a time limit on survivor evidence. As far as anybody else is concerned, I hope people will come forward before the end of the month.”

“I would welcome any encouragement given to survivors to come forward. I think the inquiry has done all it can to encourage survivors to come forward. I understand all the reasons a survivor might not want to come forward.”

The inquiry had placed adverts in the local press, on billboards and online, he said, but had not taken the step of actively contacting known CSE survivors and asking them to contribute.

“We thought it would be wrong to do so because we appreciate that not all survivors would want to talk to us and some might find the very fact of being approached to be deeply distressing,” Mr Crowther said.

He said it was initially estimated that the inquiry process would take 21 months, and end in early 2021.

He said the coronavirus pandemic was one major reason for the delay, as it placed new demands on many of the organisations the IITCSE needed evidence from and may have caused the public to be “less engaged” with the probe.

“Receiving more evidence than we expected” was another, he added.

While the council provided 1,175,000 pages of evidence, a further 93,000 have come from West Mercia Police, while Telford and Wrekin NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, NHS England and West Midlands Police have also provided significant amounts.