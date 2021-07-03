Shropshire drug dealer caught with cocaine valued over £13k jailed for four years

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Mark McCann, 45, was twice arrested in Market Drayton by officers in relation to him supplying drugs in the town over a nine-month period.

He told detectives that he owed £15,000 in drug debts.

McCann pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine at a previous hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Ian Ball said: "On July 6, 2019 police officers saw the defendant in a black Ford Focus. When the car was stopped and searched £3,480 was recovered from him, and in a blue satchel in the car contained 11.6g of cocaine of 89 per cent purity.

"In the back of the seat was 120g of cocaine of 90 per cent. He claimed it was for personal use. Two phones were were seized from him. Value analysis of the 120g was estimated at £12,000 and the 11.6g was valued at up to £1,100.

"He was interviewed and claimed the cash was from employment. Police inquiries found he was only paid just over £8 per hour and was lying about his employment status."

Mr Ball said messages about supplying including to his then girlfriend 'Michaela' and to a man named 'John' who appeared to be working "under his direction" were found on the phones.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that officers released McCann while investigations continued, but his criminal activities continued. He fled on foot after being spotted acting suspiciously in the Market Drayton area on September 13. His car was searched and £465 in cash was found along with small amounts of cocaine.

When he was arrested the second time he told officers that he had notched up £15,000 in drug debts to someone from Merseyside which had to be repaid and that he had been been threatened.

Judge Anthony Lowe: "These are serious offences. The first in July was a significant amount of drugs of high purity. That indicates that some of your dealing was more than just simply street dealing. Ninety per cent purity seems to suggest the drugs may be cut further."

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that he was jailed for six and half months in May for domestic violence offences against an ex-girlfriend.

Mitigating barrister Mr Kevin Jones said the defendant had been a care worker previously, and had fallen into drug abuse. He said since the drugs incidents he had rekindled his relationship with his ex-wife and had got himself clean of his drug habit.

For the drugs matters the judge sentenced him to four years in total to run consecutively with the domestic abuse term. He must serve half the term before being released on licence with conditions.