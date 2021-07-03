Helicopter search for fleeing motorist who drove wrong way on M54 slip road

Telford Justice Centre

But Elton Kuqi, 29, was tracked by the police helicopter which was scrambled to junction seven eastbound and he was found hiding in bushes near Wellington Cricket Club.

Speaking through an interpreter at his trial at Telford Magistrates Court, the Albanian national claimed that he ran away because he was in fear for his safety.

Miss Sara Beddow, prosecuting, told the court the drama unfolded at about 8.15pm on December 2.

She said: "Police officers saw the defendant driving the wrong way along the motorway slip road.

"They stopped him and asked for his details and while they were dealing with him he ran off. He wasn't found until about an hour later and this was only when the police force helicopter was deployed to search for him.

"In regards to the driving licence offence he has indicated that he has an Albanian licence and that entitles him to drive in this country for 12 months, but he hasn't so far said how long he has been here.

"He appears to be accepting that he ran away, but is disputing that he obstructed them."

Kuqi previously admitted driving the wrong way on a motorway slip road and driving without insurance.

But the trial went ahead because he denied obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty and also denied driving not in accordance with his licence. He was found guilty of the charges by magistrates.

Representing himself and speaking through an interpreter, Kuqi formerly of Trench, told the court: "Please accept my apology."

"I ran away because I was feeling fear.

"In the beginning I was calm, but when they told me that I would be going to the police station for a while, I was thinking about what happens in Albania in cases like this. But after I ran away I spoke to my sister and she told me 'you have to hand yourself in'."

Chairman of the bench Mr Bill Drury said: "In our assessment no evidence was given about how long Mr Kuqi has been in the UK was driving without a valid licence.

"Our findings are that he did obstruct the police officer by running away while being questioned and by providing no clear evidence of the date of entry to the UK. Mr Kuqi was driving without a valid licence.

"Accordingly we find the defendant guilty of both the charges."