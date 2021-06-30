Police appeal for footage after anti-social incidents in Telford

Police say they are appealing for footage of "anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving in and around Arleston and Leegomery over the weekend"

Telford Police said they had received a number of reports of dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour in the Arleston and Leegomery area of the town.

There were widespread reports on social media of fireworks being let off late into the night.

Inspector Mike Phillips of North Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We’ve received reports of anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving in and around Arleston and Leegomery over the weekend.

"We acknowledge that the behaviours of those responsible showed very little respect for their neighbours and wider community. I’d like to reassure the public that all reports of anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving are taken extremely seriously.

“Officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team will be in contact with those that reported these incidents to us and we will be reviewing dashcam footage as part of the investigation.

"I’d like to thank the public for the continued support and encourage anyone with footage of the incident to submit it to us via the Operation Snap page on the West Mercia Police website. We will continue to work with local authorities to deal with offenders appropriately.”