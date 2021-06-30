Woman escapes kidnap attempt in Shropshire village

An aerial view of Ford Heath, near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Police said the 25-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in Ford Heath, near Shrewsbury.

Officers said she had been followed by silver BMW saloon with black wheels but that they believe it is an "isolated incident".

The incident took place on Yockleton Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

Nobody has been arrested.

A statement from the police said: "A man got out of the car and assaulted her, she managed to break free and run away."