Woman escapes kidnap attempt in Shropshire village

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A woman managed to escape a kidnap attempt in a Shropshire village, according to police.

An aerial view of Ford Heath, near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
An aerial view of Ford Heath, near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Police said the 25-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in Ford Heath, near Shrewsbury.

Officers said she had been followed by silver BMW saloon with black wheels but that they believe it is an "isolated incident".

The incident took place on Yockleton Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

Nobody has been arrested.

A statement from the police said: "A man got out of the car and assaulted her, she managed to break free and run away."

Det Sgt Tim Lever from Shrewsbury Police Station added: "Although alarming, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are appealing to anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact me, with reference 499i 27 June 2021 on 01743 264825."

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News