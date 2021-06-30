Woman escapes kidnap attempt in Shropshire village

Police said the 25-year-old woman was assaulted by a man in Ford Heath, near Shrewsbury.
Officers said she had been followed by silver BMW saloon with black wheels but that they believe it is an "isolated incident".
The incident took place on Yockleton Road at around 4.30pm on Sunday.
Nobody has been arrested.
A statement from the police said: "A man got out of the car and assaulted her, she managed to break free and run away."
Det Sgt Tim Lever from Shrewsbury Police Station added: "Although alarming, we believe this to be an isolated incident and are appealing to anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact me, with reference 499i 27 June 2021 on 01743 264825."