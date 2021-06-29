Tamba Momodu: Women arrested in murder hunt 'released under investigation'

Tamba Momodu was shot and killed last year

The pair were arrested last week in connection with the ongoing inquiry into the death of 20-year-old Tamba Momodu, who was shot and killed on the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford, on October 13 last year.

It is understood the women were arrested on the Isle of Wight in an operation conducted with Hampshire Police.

A spokesman for West Mercia said: "Two women were arrested and have been released under investigation."

There has been no confirmation of the offence either woman was arrested on suspicion of.

A total of 16 people have previously been arrested in connection with Mr Momodu’s death, although no charges have yet been brought.