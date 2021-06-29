Haul of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco seized in series of raids in Telford

The counterfeit tobacco products

In an Operation on Tuesday afternoon Telford & Wrekin's Trading Standards officers and West Mercia Police teams confiscated large quantities of counterfeit and illicit cigarettes from six shops.

The retailers have not been named.

In a post on social media network Telford Police tweeted: "An Operation today, led by Telford & Wrekin Council's Trading Standards officers and assisted by West Mercua Police's MATES and Rural and Business Crime teams, have seized large quantities of counterfeit & illicit tobacco/ cigarettes from 6 stores across Telford."