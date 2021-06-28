Badly-behaved Telford man, 53, slammed door on police officer

Shrewsbury Crown Court

West Mercia Police officers were called to the former Telford home of Kevin Wishart on December 18 last year over reports of banging and shouting at the address.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the officers did not get a response and they broke through the external door.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Gerry Birmingham said while the officers were fixing the door the 53-year-old became impatient and slammed it into Pc Mark Bates, injuring his left arm.

Mr Birmingham said as the officers were leaving Wishart used a golf club to smash a window pane resulting in the officer suffering a one-inch cut on his forehead after being showered with glass.

It was at that point that the defendant was arrested and taken to the police station.

Mr Birmingham said Wishart afterwards behaved in a "despicable manner" while in a cell by urinating on the floor. He caused the toilet to overflow and was then observed "swimming" and "rolling"on the floor. He was also seen in a state of undress.

At an earlier hearing he admitted an offence of assaulting an emergency worker worker, namely police, acting in exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

The court heard Wishart had 40 convictions from 145 offences dating to the 1990s, but there had been a gap in his offending between 2011 and 2016.

In mitigation Miss Debra White said that Wishart was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and at the time of the latest offence there was an issue with his medication. She said he now had a stable address after spending a month in custody on remand. She asked judge Mr Recorder Martin to punish him with a community sentence.

Mr Martin told him: "Your behaviour in custody left a lot to be desired. You have an appalling record."

"This matter clearly crosses the custody threshold by some way.

"But I am properly persuaded that you will follow the recommendations in the pre-sentence report.

"I have considered very carefully a suspended sentence, but given the time you already spent in custody on remand I have decided against that. If you breach any of these requirements you will be sent to custody. This is your last chance."