Police issues warning over fake £50 notes

West Mercia Police is urging residents and businesses to be on their guard after reports of fake £50 notes in circulation.

Fake bank note
The counterfeits are based on the old style paper notes and feature a misspelling of the word 'pounds' above the image of engineer James Watt on the rear.

A new design plastic £50 note was launched last week featuring an image of the Queen on the front and the scientist Alan Turing on the back.

Telford's Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Policing tweeted: "Be aware that there are fake fifty pound notes in circulation. The typo on the top is a dead give away."

