Man caught on Telford roads at speeds over 100mph - injuring officer

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Iranian refugee Karwan Mahmoodi drove at speed for five miles along roads between Madeley and Wellington during the incident on July 26 last year after he was spotted at the wheel of a BMW.

The 31-year-old finally stopped in his tracks when the pursuing officers shunted the car. He then tried to flee on foot and was arrested at the scene.

Sentencing him Mr Recorder Martin Reid said: "This was a case of prolonged bad driving in complete disregard for the safety of others."

"In the early hours of July 26, 2020 police officers saw you driving at high speed on the A442 in Telford. They estimated that you were driving at speeds of over 100mph and struggled to keep up with you.

"You stopped at first and when they pulled over to speak to you, instead of complying you drove off at considerable speed during an incident which resulted in a pursuing officer being injured, suffering among other things a broken wrist.

"You drove through red lights. You drove at speeds of up to 70mph in a 30mph zone, up to 80mph in a 40mph zone and up to 80mph in a 30mph zone.

"You held no driving licence and to make matters worse you were twice the legal limit for alcohol."

Mr Philip Beardwell, prosecuting barrister, said his breath test measured 71 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35.

"In his interview he said he felt scared as a foreign driver and thought the officers would shoot him even though he'd lived in the UK for 10 years. He admitted his driving was below standard and that he'd behaved stupidly," Mr Beardwell said.

Mahmoodi, of Sutton Road, Admaston, previously pleaded guilty to one offence each of dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, having no driving licence and driving without insurance.

Mr Robert Edwards, mitigating, told the hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court that the defendant asked to apologise to the injured officer, who also suffered bruising and grazing.

He said he had no previous convictions and had purchased the car for £1,000.

For dangerous driving Mahmoodi was jailed for nine months suspended for two years and banned from driving for two years. For drink driving he was also banned for two years to run concurrently. He must take an extended driving test in future.

He must attend 40 activity days with probation over 12 months, will be subject to a three-month curfew from 8pm to 6am, and must pay the victims' surcharge.

There was no separate penalty having no licence and no insurance and no order for compensation.