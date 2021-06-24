Shops in Hollinswood, Telford have been vandalised

The pair, aged 16 and 17, are being questioned after a hairdressers and fish and chip shop on Dale Acre Way, Hollinswood, had their windows smashed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gingers Hair Salon and The Fish House were vandalised in the middle of the night with windows completely smashed and debris outside the shops.

The two buildings are part of a street of shops and are situated next to a Premier shop and Rowlands pharmacy.

Police tape and cars were set up at the scene after officers were called around 2.40am on Wednesday.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "At around 2.40am we were called to reports of damage to windows at shops at Hollinswood.

"A 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with this incident and our enquiries are ongoing."

The management of The Fish House said on Facebook: "Hi all, firstly we’d like to thank everybody for their kind messages off support.

"We would like to assure you nobody from our shop or the Hairdressers was hurt or injured in the events early hours this morning.