Police hunting men in connection with huge caravan site raid

Martin John Gallagher and John Christopher Gallagher

Martin John Gallagher, 35, and John Christopher Gallagher, 29, from Welshpool, are wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation after the large-scale operation at Leighton Arches caravan park on Monday.

Both men are believed to have strong links to the Shropshire area.

More than 80 police officers took part in the operation. Picture: Phil Blagg.

It comes after three men were arrested during the planned raid at the caravan site, where suspected Class A and B drugs were also found.

Witnesses said that as many as 30 police vehicles descended on the site and a spokesman from Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed 80 uniformed and plain-clothed officers were present.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of the two men should contact police on 101.