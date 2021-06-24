Inquest opens into death of man killed in Telford

Peter Joseph Cairns

Peter Joseph Cairns was found with serious injuries by a member of the public on a footpath off Stonebridge Close in Aqueduct on June 11.

He died at Princess Royal Hospital later that evening.

The inquest into the death of the 26-year-old warehouse worker from Sutton Hill was opened at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

A report prepared by coroner's officer Claire Hope and read out by coroner's officer Michael Caesar-Homden said: "On Friday June 11 at approximately 11pm a passing member of the public located an injured male and called the emergency services on 999.

"West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the location."

Police at the scene of the incident

Paramedics began treatment upon arrival and rushed Mr Cairns to hospital where, despite further treatment, he was later pronounced dead, the court heard. Mr Cairns was formerly identified by his family four days later on June 15.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, confirmed four youths have been charged with Mr Cairns' murder and adjourned the inquest to await the outcome of criminal proceedings.

The teenagers, one aged 14 and three aged 15, all from Telford, spoke only to confirm their names at a hearing held at Stafford Crown Court on June 17.

Judge Kristina Montgomery QC remanded all four youths, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in custody until August 2.

A 41-year-old man and 42-year-old woman who were initially arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders were released on bail pending further inquiries.