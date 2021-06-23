Three charged following huge police raid

By Dominic RobertsonWelshpoolCrimePublished:

Three men have been charged with drug trafficking offences following a police raid involving 80 officers.

More than 80 police officers took part in the operation. Picture: Phil Blagg
More than 80 police officers took part in the operation. Picture: Phil Blagg

Dyfed-Powys Police carried out search warrants at the Leighton Arches caravan park in Welshpool on Monday, where three people were arrested.

Up to 80 officers were involved in the operation, during which what were believed to be class A and B drugs were seized.

A further man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine in connection with the investigation.

The 24-year-old remains in police custody.

Police said Michael Power, 19, and John Paul Power, 25, have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Patrick David Stokes, 32, has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

The men have been remanded in police custody.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we will provide updates as and when appropriate.”

Crime
News
Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News