Commissioner puts stalking victims first

He says the issues are a key part of his agenda and victims will be put first.
The comments were part of a virtual holding to account meeting with the force's Chief Constable Anthony Bangham.
Mr Campion says the aim is to achieve a better outcome for victims by using all of the available tools such as stalking protection orders, including improved performance tracking, governance and scrutiny and equipping officers and staff with the knowledge and skills to identify cases.
“I want the best for my communities. Violence, domestic abuse and stalking are all issues which are key on my agenda and I am committed to giving victims of these awful crimes a voice and ensuring they are listened too.
Stalking protection orders are useful tools, and it’s important that they and other tools like it, are used for the benefit of victims wherever needed. West Mercia Police have worked hard to ensure victims are supported but there is always more to do, and I will continue to hold them to account on behalf of our communities, using my role to keep people safe,” Mr Campion adds.