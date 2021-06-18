Shropshire England Lions cricketer Joe Clarke faces trial for affray

Joe Clarke playing for England Lions in 2017

Clarke and his three brothers, all from near Oswestry, have been charged with affray in connection with an alleged brawl in Four Crosses in Montgomeryshire on July 5 last year

Joseph Clarke, aged 25, appeared alongside Oliver James Clarke, 30, Richard Xavier Clarke, 20, and Robert Clarke, 26, all of Underhill Farm, Trefonen, as well as Tim Parker, 25, of Tennyson Avenue, Clevedon, North Somerset, at Welshpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 15.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to affray at the hearing and will appear at Mold Crown Court on July 16.

They were granted unconditional bail.

Clarke continues to play for his club side Nottinghamshire while the court proceedings continue, recently scoring 136 in the Vitality Blast T20 competition.

The batsman received a call up to the England Lions second-tier international team while playing for Worcestershire in 2017, but was withdrawn from the squad in 2019.