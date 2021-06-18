An aerial view of Sutton Hill in Telford. Photo: Google

The new project to deal with crime-hit Sutton Hill was announced earlier this month.

It will include upgraded CCTV, new street lights and alley gates.

This is with the help of a £432,000 grant from the Government's safer streets fund, which council leaders hope will help stop offences that blight communities and cause misery to victims, from happening in the first place.

The Police Crime Commissioner (PCC) for West Mercia, John Campion, secured the bid in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police – all three agencies are planning to work closely with residents to make sure the money is used to the best effect.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet Member for Cooperative Communities, Engagement and Partnerships said the council is now looking for people to get involved in their Neighbourhood Watch groups as part of the project.

“As a council, we’ve committed to protect, care and invest in our communities," he said.

“We feel it’s really important to work closely with residents to understand where the money will have the biggest impact and are calling for people to get involved with the Neighbourhood Watch group or become a Neighbourhood Champion.

“Our community safety team joined forces with police colleagues and residents to put forward a really strong bid for funding based on the good work already happening in Brookside.

"Now that we’ve got the money for Sutton Hill, we’ll work tirelessly to get the new safety measures in place and keep building on our work to make communities safer and stronger.”

Neighbourhood Watch

The latest plan will see upgraded CCTV in Sutton Hill, improved street lighting, added fencing, a new neighbourhood watch team, and better locks for doors and windows on buildings which are frequently targeted.

Also included in proposals is a drive for Neighbourhood Champions and for a Neighbourhood Watch group to be set up to identify key local issues, as well as crime prevention packs which will be circulated in the area.

The estate is the oldest in Telford since it was established as a New Town in the 1960s.

It is the second area of Telford to receive money to tackle crime after more than half a million pounds went to address issues in Brookside last year.

PCC John Campion said the area had suffered with crime for too long and that the funding is great news for the community.

“I am committed to seeing that our communities don’t have to face the fear of crime, or have their lives blighted by the actions of others – they should feel safe where they live," he said.

"Through this funding we will be able to deliver a number of simple measures and initiatives that will have a huge impact.”