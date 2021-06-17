Man seriously injured in Church Stretton stabbing

Officers were called to a property in Cunnery Road just before midnight on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed during an attack and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No one has been arrested but police are continuing their investigations and have said it was an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

Police tape remained in place on Monday and detectives were working at the scene.

The incident happened on Cunnery Road. Photo: Google

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones, of West Mercia Police, said: "Officers were called to a property in Cunnery Road, Church Stretton, just before midnight on Sunday, June 13, following a report of assault.

“A 30-year-old man had received a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Investigations into the incident are ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident.”

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Cunnery Road, Church Stretton at 11.38pm on Sunday June 15 to reports of a stabbing.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic (CCP) attended the scene.

"The ambulance crew and paramedic officer arrived to find a man in a serious condition and administered emergency care on scene before leaving for hospital on blue lights.

"The MERIT doctor and CCP intercepted the ambulance and the team jumped on board to administer advanced trauma care to the man for the remainder of the journey to hospital."

The incident came just days after a 26-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Telford.

Peter Cairns was found with serious injuries on a footpath near Stonebridge Close, in Aqueduct, and died in hospital later that evening.

Four youths have appeared in court charged with his murder.