'Perfect from the start': Family tributes as Telford murder victim named as Peter Cairns, 26

Peter Cairns died after an incident in Aqueduct, Telford

West Mercia Police released Mr Cairns' name after he was formally identified by his family.

Officers were called to a footpath near Stonebridge Close, in Aqueduct, Telford, at around 7.20pm on Friday, after receiving reports that a man in his 20s was seriously injured.

Despite being taken to hospital by ambulance, Mr Cairns died later that evening.

Police in Aqueduct

In a touching tribute on behalf of the family, Mr Cairns' mother said her son had been a gentlemen who would always do his best to help other people.

She said: “Let me tell you about this boy/man, Peter. He was perfect from the start.

"He then grew into this inquisitive little person who loved to ask questions and talk about anything, loved life and was so innocent.

Flourished

“His best friend was his brother, Chris - double trouble - and has remained so with the added bonus of a boy called Lewis.

“Peter took time with his brothers to offer them his wisdom. As a family we were told Peter would never live a normal life because of his ADHD and autism but with hard work his dad and I put plenty of routine in and a repetitive reassurance to Pete so he flourished.

“Peter was a kind, loving, extremely special individual who was there for everyone and was extremely opinionated but was our family’s voice of reason.

Police in Stonebridge Close

“He always was a gentleman and respectful to everyone’s needs and even his own. No matter the person in need, he’d always do his best to help. He saw the world so differently to us but taught us that different is so much better and good.

“His dad and I and the rest of our family had the privilege to have this amazing individual person for 26 beautiful years and his brothers for all their lives. We are proud and thankful this sweet boy was our son/brother. Gone our darling son and brother but never forgotten Rest In Peace.”

Four teenagers, one aged 14 and three aged 15, from Telford, were this week charged with murder, in relation to the death.

They appeared at a hearing held at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday.