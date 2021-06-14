Bikers invited to attend free course in Shropshire

The full day opportunity at RAF Shawbury will consist of a three hour Biker Down classroom-based course in the morning, followed by a practical slow-riding and machine control session during the afternoon.

The event is hosted by RAF Shawbury and Ascent Flight Training, and delivered by West Mercia Police, IAM RoadSmart, Shropshire Advanced Motorists and Motorcyclists (SAMM) and paramedics from Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service, all of whom are committed to reducing motorcycle-related collisions on the roads and reducing the severity of injuries sustained.

The Biker Down course offers bikers the chance to benefit from essential first-aid training and advice on what to do should they find themselves first at the scene of a collision where a motorcyclist is injured, as well as learning practical skills to help avoid being involved in a collision.

The course is made up of three modules which are collision scene management, basic first aid and casualty care (including CPR and helmet removal) and ‘the science of being seen’ – advice on visibility and positioning.

During the afternoon, riders will undertake a slow riding and machine control session which will be managed and delivered by SAMM.

Riders will need to attend on their own bikes as this is a practical training session on an off-road facility, consisting of six modules which will be delivered by experienced SAMM observers.

Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis and must be booked in advance.

This opportunity is available as a full-day option only.

Full details will be provided to course attendees once their place is confirmed.