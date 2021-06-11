Youth badly hurt in Market Drayton stabbing

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to reports of an incident on Tuesday, June 2.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.53pm on June 2 to reports of a stabbing at Longslow Road, Market Drayton.
"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, CFR and BASICs trauma doctor to the scene.
"On arrival crews found a man in a critical condition. He was treated on scene before being conveyed to hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.”
West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.