Youth badly hurt in Market Drayton stabbing

By Deborah Hardiman

A youth was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Market Drayton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to reports of an incident on Tuesday, June 2.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.53pm on June 2 to reports of a stabbing at Longslow Road, Market Drayton.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, CFR and BASICs trauma doctor to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a man in a critical condition. He was treated on scene before being conveyed to hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.”

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

