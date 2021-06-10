Witnesses sought to alleged rape in Wellington

Published: Last Updated:

Detectives are investigating a report of a rape in Wellington.

The incident happened on Tuesday, between 11pm and 11.30pm in Lychgate Walk, a footpath that runs through the church grounds between King Street and Church Street.

Police inquiries are ongoing and witnesses are urged to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor said: “This is a popular footpath between King Street and Church Street.

"We know that people may have helped the victim and we are appealing for them to contact us to help us with our investigation.

"We are also interested to identify and speak with a man who was seen running away from the area.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area that may have seen something, including motorists in the area that may have dash-cam footage during the evening of Tuesday, June 8 between 11-11.30pm to contact us with any information.”

Contact West Mercia Police online under the Tell Us About section at westmercia.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, speak to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

