Police volunteers hailed after racking up 32,000 hours

West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley hailed the contribution of special constables, police support volunteers and cadets to mark Volunteers Week.

He said: “Volunteers’ Week allows us to more formally recognise all our volunteers for all their continuous efforts and passion for policing. Despite the very challenging 18 months that we have all endured, our volunteers have continued to play a vital role in reducing crime, enabling West Mercia Police to strengthen our relationships with the communities we serve. I want to pass on my sincere thanks to all of those who have continued delivering vital work as volunteers over the past 12 months, but also all those who usually volunteer but have not been able to because of the pandemic.

“I am delighted to say that our special constables committed a total number of 28,000 hours and our volunteers 4,500 hours throughout the pandemic. A huge thanks to each and every one of our volunteers for the time that they continue to give to serve our communities in this way - every hour spent volunteering really does make a difference."

Citizens In Policing manager Sophie Paley added: “There are some outstanding examples of volunteers within West Mercia Police, showing their commitment and passion for policing through volunteering, whether this be one of our Special Constables, Police Support Volunteers or Cadets. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for the incredible service and strength our volunteers have demonstrated throughout the global pandemic, and indeed throughout the rest of the year.”