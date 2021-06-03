Police appeal for witnesses after lorry crash victim dies

The junction of Carver's Close and Holyhead Road in Wellington, where the crash took place. Photo: Google

The pedestrian, in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital after the incident in Wellington, Telford, at around 8.35am yesterday morning.

Ambulance officials said that he had been in a serious condition at the scene – the junction of Carver's Close and Holyhead Road – before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident or people who may have dashcam footage to come forward.