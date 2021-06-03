Police appeal for witnesses after lorry crash victim dies

The pedestrian, in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital after the incident in Wellington, Telford, at around 8.35am yesterday morning.
Ambulance officials said that he had been in a serious condition at the scene – the junction of Carver's Close and Holyhead Road – before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident or people who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
People with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 00121i of June 2.