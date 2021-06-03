New support worker helps more than 200 sex abuse survivors on road to recovery

John Campion

An adult sexual assault and abuse navigator has been employed within West Mercia Police's Victim Advice Line. The worker joined after a successful bid for NHS England funding led by the region's police and crime commissioner John Campion, and they will ensure victims have a single point of contact, allowing them to focus on their recovery, rather than navigating complex support systems.

When asked, all 212 victims who have received support since the role was introduced six months ago agree that the service has helped them to feel informed and empowered.

Matt Chester, head of victim services for West Mercia Police, said: “We’re delighted to have already been able to help so many survivors of sexual abuse and assault through this new role, working in close partnership with specialist local services such as Axis and West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre.”

Mr Campion added: “Having these specialist individuals in place is so important as it can make a daunting process that bit easier for those who are in need of support."