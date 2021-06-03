Delivery man denies sexual assault, says he has 'no sex drive' after operation

Stephen Edwards, 62, is accused of “snogging” the young woman on her sofa and asking her to go upstairs with him.

But Edwards, of Chirbury, Shropshire, claims he has no interest in sex after undergoing surgery on his genitals.

It is claimed the offences took place while Edwards was delivering central heating oil to the woman who lived alone in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, a jury was told.

Prosecutor Ian Wright said: “He asked for a glass of water and sat on the woman’s sofa in her lounge. In her words, he snogged her more than once and lifted her hooded top up.

“Edwards grabbed her wrist and put her hand between his legs but she pulled it away.

“In a police interview he said he had surgery to remove a portion of his penis and, as a result, he had no sex drive at all.”

Police were called in after the woman told a friend from her Facebook church group about the alleged assault in October 2019.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard the “vulnerable” woman was scared and shaken up by the ordeal.

Edwards denies three charges of sexual assault by touching.