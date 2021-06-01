Three males arrested after man suffers knife wounds in Newport town centre

Newport High Street

The 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his arm, believed to have been caused by a knife in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were called to a disturbance in Newport's High Street at about 12.45am.

A 33-year-old man and a 48-year-old man, both from Newport, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, alongside a 17-year-old boy.

All three are on bail while the investigation continues. The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.