Shrewsbury Crown Court heard how the motorbike was snatched

Motorcycle owner Justin Blent was stabbed in the leg when he was set upon by a group in the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury two years ago.

Chay Lindo admitted offences of robbery and possession of a blade while his accomplice Lewis Doran, also 20, admitted taking a vehicle without consent and possession of cannabis at a previous hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Nigel Stelling told the town's crown court: "Justin Blent was pushing his off-road motorcycle inn an alleyway when Lindo approached from nearby bushes. He had his hood up and was wearing a pair of goggles over his eyes.

"These men were known to each other. Another man came from the side and the victim became aware of a a group of about four surrounding him. All were wearing face coverings.

"Lindo had a blade and the other leading man had a screwdriver. Lindo said to him 'do you want to get stabbed Justin?'.

"Mr Blent was then attacked by the group. He was struck on the back of his helmet. The motorcycle was wrestled away from him. As this was happening he was stabbed in his left leg.

"Lindo pleaded guilty on the basis that he nor Doran stabbed him. They moved the motorcycle to nearby playing fields. Mr Blent saw them trying to start it and phoned the police."

The pair were then seen by officers on the bike travelling at speed with Doran riding pillion. Doran was subsequently arrested after fleeing into nearby garden on foot and £10 worth of cannabis seized from him. Lindo was the subject of a pursuit along the A5 which resulted in the force helicopter being scrambled to the area.

The motorcycle worth £800 was recovered.

Mr Miles Wilson, representing Lindo, said: "He spent a long time on remand, some 21 and a half months. He was bailed in December 2020 and since then has kept out of trouble. He has since found a job," Mr Wilson explained.

For robbery Lindo, also known as 'Warren', of Allerton Road, Shrewsbury, was sentenced to three and a half years in a young offenders' institution, and for possession for the knife 18 months concurrently. But has already served the term while on remand.

For taking without consent, Lewis, of Rodington Heath near Shrewsbury, was fined £250 and given a 12-month community. There was no separate penalty for the cannabis.

He was found not guilty of robbery of the motorcycle and the judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.