Two injured and car damaged in Telford violence

By Rory Smith

Two people were injured and a vehicle was damaged during late-night violence in Telford.

Police at the scene on Friday. Photo: @TelfordCops
The brawl happened at about 11.40pm in Teagues Crescent, Trench, on Thursday.

It involved eight people and West Mercia Police has confirmed two people were left with injuries. One car was also damaged during the disorder.

The residential road was closed on Friday morning while officers carried out investigations, and people travelling to Teagues Bridge Primary School were advised to find a different route.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or has information regarding those involved to contact DS Goddard on 01952214712 using reference 00847i of May 27.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

