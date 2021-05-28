Two injured and car damaged in Telford violence

Police at the scene on Friday. Photo: @TelfordCops

The brawl happened at about 11.40pm in Teagues Crescent, Trench, on Thursday.

It involved eight people and West Mercia Police has confirmed two people were left with injuries. One car was also damaged during the disorder.

The residential road was closed on Friday morning while officers carried out investigations, and people travelling to Teagues Bridge Primary School were advised to find a different route.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident or has information regarding those involved to contact DS Goddard on 01952214712 using reference 00847i of May 27.