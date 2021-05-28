Chainsaws and cash stolen from Shropshire agricultural business

The incident happened at Teme Valley Tractors, in Knighton, at about 12.20am on Monday.

A quantity of Husqvarna chainsaws were stolen, as well as cash, and damage was caused to the property on Station Road.

Police believe a bronze Nissan Nivara pick-up truck with the registration FX66 UER, which was stolen earlier that morning, was used during the burglary.

Investigating officers believe two or more men were involved. One of the men is described as aged between 40 and 50 and of a heavy build. He was wearing a wax jacket and wellington boots.

PC Wayne Strangwood, of West Mercia Police, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour or who has any CCTV from the area.

“At this stage we believe a bronze Nissan Nivara pickup registration FX66 UER was used during this burglary. The vehicle, which is bronze in colour and has green signage on it, was stolen earlier that morning during a burglary in Knighton.”

Police are appealing for information and anyone who may be able to help, or has CCTV footage, should contact them on 101 quoting incident reference number 7li of May 24.

Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police's website under the Tell Us About section.