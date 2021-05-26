West Mercia Police officer is charged with stalking

The charge was confirmed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Sean Kyne, a senior district crown prosecutor at CPS West Midlands, said the charge relates to allegations between November 2020 and January 9 this year.

He said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised police to charge Stephen Green, a West Mercia Police officer, with one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

"Criminal proceedings against Stephen Green are now active, and he has a right to a fair trial. Please be reminded that there should be no reporting, commentary or online information sharing that could prejudice these proceedings."

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "We can confirm a serving West Mercia Police officer, Stephen Green, based at Shrewsbury police station, has been charged with one count of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

"He will appear at Redditch Magistrates’ Court on June 28.